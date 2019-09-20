Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Penobscot Investment Management Company Trimmed Its Holding; Bp Plc Decreased Servicenow (NOW) Position by $1.10 Million

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96M, down from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $269.67. About 509,931 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 43,015 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34M, down from 50,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 3.50 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 0.37% stake. Nippon Life Americas owns 157,120 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Llc invested in 0.3% or 174,230 shares. Cap reported 22.59 million shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Llc reported 0.14% stake. Central State Bank holds 3,209 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Barnett & Com invested in 2.38% or 77,384 shares. 21,957 were accumulated by Fca Tx. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lathrop Mgmt holds 2.43% or 156,960 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 27.53M shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 14,746 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 29,646 shares. Petrus Trust Company Lta has 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3,968 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $489.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,570 shares to 22,004 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Cl A (NYSE:ACN) by 2,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.32 billion for 9.08 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scotia Cap invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2,992 shares. Blackrock holds 11.71 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Dubuque Savings Bank holds 1,380 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 102,078 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 750 are owned by Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc. 5,000 were reported by Highland Lp. Navellier And Associates invested 1.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Hm Payson has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Thornburg accumulated 34,867 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.21% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 34,559 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation owns 120 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cibc World Mkts has 16,357 shares. Brandywine Managers Limited Co invested 0.78% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

