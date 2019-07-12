Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Boosted Its Stake by $11.76 Million as Valuation Declined; As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Rose, Shareholder Findlay Park Partners Llp Trimmed Its Stake

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 126.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 221,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 397,430 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.43M, up from 175,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $57.58. About 7.12M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 15.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 502,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.78M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $531.24 million, down from 3.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $226.03. About 340,035 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, February 1. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service owns 3,954 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Lc reported 0.09% stake. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 0.52% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Welch & Forbes accumulated 172,155 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Com Limited stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 3,740 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 0.1% or 1.17 million shares. Donaldson Management Ltd invested in 11,098 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank reported 0.05% stake. Taconic Cap Lp reported 1.86% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 558,429 shares. Moreover, Hanson & Doremus Mngmt has 0.12% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6,857 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs reported 0.06% stake. 93,580 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Co. Independent Invsts holds 0.39% or 18,370 shares.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 40,000 shares to 4.64M shares, valued at $611.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.28 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 9.74% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.95 per share. APD’s profit will be $474.20M for 26.41 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.