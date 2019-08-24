Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Paragon Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $368,986; United Technologies (UTX) Holder Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Lowered Its Stake

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 46.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 11,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 12,772 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 23,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 3.33M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 6,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 90,782 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 83,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94 million shares traded or 5.03% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.35 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, West Oak Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.31% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,842 shares. White Pine Investment accumulated 41,968 shares or 2.71% of the stock. Alphamark Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 150 shares. Guinness Asset Management holds 3.52% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 160,680 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc holds 9,238 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 101,760 were accumulated by Twin Cap Management. Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc reported 729,370 shares stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.66% or 28,002 shares. Colony Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 37,523 shares. Huntington Bancorp has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Community Bancorporation Na holds 0.81% or 30,962 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Ins invested in 2.77% or 766,906 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc has 22,515 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.25% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Benedict Fincl has 1.12% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen High Income Decmbr 20 by 19,570 shares to 34,570 shares, valued at $810,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bill Ackman Comments on United Technologies Corp – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Technologies: Q2 Earnings, Spins, Merger, And More – Bringing Investors Up To Speed – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,095 shares to 123,019 shares, valued at $9.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 3,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,177 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Rock-Solid Reasons Why CVS Health Is the Best Pharmacy Stock on the Market – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ABMD, IFF, NTAP and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Gold Soars Above $1,500; CVS Looks Healthy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016.