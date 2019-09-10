Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Palisade Asset Management Raised Position; Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Boosted Holding in Texas Instruments (TXN) by $34.45 Million as Market Value Rose

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 9.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 325,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 3.76M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $398.68M, up from 3.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $126.25. About 2.65 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 130.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 15,922 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $859,000, up from 6,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $63.57. About 8.05 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Howland Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.97% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Df Dent reported 0% stake. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd accumulated 31,483 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Texas-based Tctc Holding Limited Liability Company has invested 1.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sit Assoc holds 176,760 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company holds 24,191 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.44% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 121,823 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.03% or 18,916 shares in its portfolio. St Germain D J Inc holds 1.57% or 267,753 shares. Moreover, Hilton Management Limited Co has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Bluefin Trading Llc has 0.69% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 24,975 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 5,500 were reported by Birinyi Assocs Inc. Trust Comm Of Oklahoma, Oklahoma-based fund reported 22,035 shares. Pzena Inv Management Ltd Liability holds 718,884 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77M and $631.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 17,395 shares to 38,565 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 5,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,080 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Guardian Trust Co has invested 0.12% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability reported 74,479 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 331,036 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd accumulated 194,687 shares. 83,935 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset. Legacy Prns accumulated 0.11% or 2,130 shares. Kcm Investment Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 5,984 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Com reported 0.11% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Clark Capital Management Grp Inc holds 175,170 shares. Palladium Prns Lc reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Jones Finance Lllp holds 0% or 3,691 shares in its portfolio. Endowment LP stated it has 3,220 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Lc holds 0.21% or 17,810 shares. Diamond Hill Cap has 1.3% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2.23 million shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 10,778 shares.