Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Motco Decreased Position; Newmont Mining (NEM) Share Value Rose While Cheviot Value Management Has Increased Holding

Motco decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 51.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 63,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 59,523 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24 million, down from 122,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 4.58M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation

Cheviot Value Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 84.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc bought 131,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 286,138 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01M, up from 155,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 4.91M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Cheviot Value Management Llc, which manages about $280.11 million and $231.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 8,279 shares to 202,306 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Gold ETFs and Stocks Dominated by Select Few – 24/7 Wall St.” on October 01, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Newmont-Goldcorp Or Barrick Gold â€“ Who Is Winning The Gold War? – Forbes” published on September 30, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Analysts Take a Shine to Newmont Goldcorp – Schaeffers Research” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Newmont Goldcorp Halts Production at Key Gold Mine – Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Juniorminingnetwork.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Gold Corp. Announces Acquisition of Orevada Metals, Inc. – Junior Mining Network” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS: Trading Near Historic Lows Here – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CVS LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation – CVS – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why CVS Health Stock Lost 17% Through the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 14, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.