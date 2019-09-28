Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Lumina Fund Management Raised Holding by $1.10 Million; As Microsoft (Call) (MSFT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Decreased Position

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) by 19.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 54,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 231,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.99 million, down from 286,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 406% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 20,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 25,300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.76 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 69,800 shares to 84,170 shares, valued at $11.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

