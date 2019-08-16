Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $679,672 as Stock Value Declined; Goelzer Investment Management Trimmed Stake in Sysco (SYY) by $1.90 Million

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 19.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 80,096 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 67,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $58.84. About 10.57 million shares traded or 24.40% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 35.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc analyzed 28,720 shares as the company's stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 52,879 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, down from 81,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $37.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $72.25. About 2.49M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Co invested in 17,724 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Llc owns 37,861 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Mcf Advisors Ltd Company owns 379 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Willow Creek Wealth holds 0.28% or 8,267 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated accumulated 480 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 17,883 shares. Jane Street Group accumulated 129,049 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.14% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 4,750 shares. Moreover, Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 257,362 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa holds 94,348 shares. 45,558 were reported by Btc Management. Panagora Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 386,736 shares. Laffer Invs has invested 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 6,033 shares to 51,822 shares, valued at $6.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP).

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news: Sysco Acquires J. Kings Food Service Professionals (August 12, 2019).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest Advsr holds 0.11% or 6,222 shares. Seabridge Investment invested in 0% or 200 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd owns 355,143 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. 7,398 are owned by Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability invested in 127,121 shares. Leuthold Group Limited Liability owns 0.87% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 120,019 shares. Fil Limited holds 0.36% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4.29 million shares. 701,455 were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia. Fernwood Inv Limited Liability Corp invested 1.41% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Retirement System Of Alabama owns 1.37M shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.5% or 160,962 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Oakworth Cap reported 3,419 shares. Destination Wealth Management accumulated 176 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0.01% stake.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016.