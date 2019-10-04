Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Legacy Private Trust Cut Position by $1.41 Million; Adirondack Research & Management Has Decreased Position in Vonage Hldgs (VG) as Stock Price Rose

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 45,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 412,419 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67 million, down from 457,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.64. About 3.61M shares traded or 39.00% up from the average. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 63.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 26,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 14,858 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, down from 41,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $61.22. About 5.48M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $878.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 50,748 shares to 89,984 shares, valued at $26.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.31 billion for 8.65 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 22.22% or $0.02 from last year's $0.09 per share. VG's profit will be $17.13 million for 38.00 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Vonage Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. VG’s profit will be $17.13 million for 38.00 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Vonage Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.