Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Jfs Wealth Advisors Boosted Position; Blackrock Holding in Paylocity Hldg (PCTY) Has Lowered by $12.52 Million

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 6,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 16,471 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $898,000, up from 10,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $62.35. About 5.77M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 134,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 2.33M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $218.19 million, down from 2.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $96.1. About 159,356 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Investments Buys 1.1% Position in Paylocity; 04/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 08/03/2018 Paylocity Announces Acquisition Of Third-Party Benefits Administrator BeneFLEX

Analysts await Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.06 per share. PCTY’s profit will be $6.37 million for 200.21 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Paylocity Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold PCTY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 31.00 million shares or 2.54% more from 30.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio accumulated 35,654 shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) accumulated 0% or 331 shares. Captrust holds 0% or 130 shares in its portfolio. Archford Strategies Lc owns 16,238 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Amalgamated Financial Bank has 7,167 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Voya Limited owns 185,556 shares. Whittier Company stated it has 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Barclays Public Lc owns 87,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 1.59M shares. Zevenbergen Cap Invs Ltd Com has 672,805 shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Boston Advisors Lc owns 0.12% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 24,550 shares. Moreover, Advisory Rech Inc has 0.06% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). 229,720 were reported by Citadel Advisors Limited Liability.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2357.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Express Inc (NYSE:EXPR) by 167,871 shares to 10.34 million shares, valued at $28.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vince Hldg Corp by 131,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Xbiotech Inc.

