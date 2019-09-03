Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Howe & Rusling Increased Its Holding by $2.28 Million; American Express Co Com (AXP) Stake Held by Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 111.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 12,635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $678,000, up from 5,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $117.69. About 1.79 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 28.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 43,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 194,547 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.49 million, up from 151,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.6. About 3.67 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) by 51,839 shares to 75,695 shares, valued at $14.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 620 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank Of Scotland Pcl owns 257,290 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated reported 0.12% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). The New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advsr Llc has invested 1.13% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Kiltearn Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 3.65% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hsbc Public Ltd invested in 0.12% or 576,680 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 2,617 shares in its portfolio. Swedbank holds 0.51% or 980,810 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fruth Investment Mgmt has 0.55% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Zacks Inv has 206,719 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Bragg Advisors invested 1.37% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Howard Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.07% or 4,567 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Llc invested 1.14% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Mai Cap Mgmt holds 2,530 shares. Invest Management Of Virginia Lc reported 53,930 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. On Monday, March 11 the insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49 million and $577.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 19,945 shares to 26,248 shares, valued at $7.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,646 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Information (NYSE:FIS).

