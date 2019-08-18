Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Greenleaf Trust Has Trimmed Stake as Valuation Declined; Danaher (DHR) Market Value Rose While Addenda Capital Increased by $490,644 Its Position

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 3,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 37,338 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, up from 33,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 1.99 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 8,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 9,115 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492,000, down from 17,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64 million shares traded or 13.85% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 42,415 shares to 293,421 shares, valued at $22.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,695 shares, and cut its stake in Norbord Inc (NBRXF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lourd Llc holds 0.02% or 1,810 shares. Amer Century has invested 0.5% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Guinness Atkinson Asset owns 46,010 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 0.49% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 74,658 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Llc has 1,700 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Nordea owns 217,551 shares. Natl Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) has invested 0.15% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Chesley Taft & Assoc, Illinois-based fund reported 160,533 shares. 31,900 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Wms Prns Ltd Company reported 0.56% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). John G Ullman And has invested 0.14% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability stated it has 130,132 shares. Homrich & Berg has 3,954 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 67,919 shares. Boston Limited Liability Corporation has 7,482 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,569 shares to 22,849 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. 4,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock.