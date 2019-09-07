Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Greenleaf Trust Has Cut Stake; Sm Energy Co (SM) Shareholder Geode Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 53,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.92 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. It closed at $10.21 lastly. It is down 64.02% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Net $317.4M; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sees 2018 Production Cut of 1.2 MMBoe, 81% Oil and 19% Natural Gas, From Asset Sales; 26/03/2018 – SM Energy Announces Closing Of Powder River Basin Asset Sale And Provides Additional Updates; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – FY 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE ADJUSTED TO 40.9-44.9 MMBOE FROM 42-46 MMBOE HAVING AVERAGE OF JUST OVER 40% OIL IN MIX; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces 1Q Preview, Permian Outperformance, and Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces Agreements To Sell Additional Non-Core Assets For $292 Million, Coring Up And Bringing Down Net Debt

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 8,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 9,115 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492,000, down from 17,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 6.94 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinor Asa Adr by 22,942 shares to 59,905 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr S & P Midcap Value Index (IJJ) by 15,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.19% stake. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 90,780 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cidel Asset accumulated 259,710 shares. Field And Main Natl Bank has invested 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 339,846 are held by Keybank National Association Oh. Oppenheimer Company Inc accumulated 178,625 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Chase Counsel Corp has invested 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Brookstone Capital Mngmt holds 5,228 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd holds 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 292,494 shares. Da Davidson accumulated 304,527 shares. Stelac Advisory Serv Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lee Danner Bass holds 50,613 shares. Moreover, Naples Glob Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 10,347 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 244,870 shares. S&Co invested in 7,263 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.23B for 8.79 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.55 million shares to 64.65 million shares, valued at $3.47 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 88,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.60M shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Tax (EXD).