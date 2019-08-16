Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Cut Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Value Declined While Balyasny Asset Management Trimmed by $3.65 Million Its Position

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 15,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 360,518 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44M, down from 375,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $60.12. About 7.61 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 84,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.23 million, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.18B market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 10.56 million shares traded or 4.85% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. 3,410 shares valued at $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 8,973 shares to 203,897 shares, valued at $25.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 76,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 3,805 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4,948 shares. Moreover, Aviance Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Parnassus Invests Ca accumulated 2.48% or 11.64 million shares. Kdi Prtn Limited Liability Co holds 1.18% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 62,179 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc stated it has 1.92% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Argi Inv Service Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 20,156 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Hldg Grp Inc Inc has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 161,219 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 9,190 shares. Patten Patten Tn stated it has 9,955 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 50,415 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Il stated it has 49,940 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 3.33 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $566.95M for 19.92 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.