Cvs Health (CVS) Holder First Republic Investment Management Has Boosted Holding by $738,449 as Share Value Declined; Shareholder Monetary Management Group Raised Adobe (ADBE) Stake

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Adobe (ADBE) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 2,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 12,845 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, up from 10,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Adobe for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.71. About 3.40 million shares traded or 34.03% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 13,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.84 million, up from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.45M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 7,622 shares to 38,329 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 4,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,320 shares, and cut its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.