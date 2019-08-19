Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Raised Its Stake by $8.78 Million as Share Value Declined; Cadian Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Radware LTD (RDWR)

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 19.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 162,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 996,388 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.95 million, up from 833,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64 million shares traded or 13.84% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 622,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The hedge fund held 4.27 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.65M, up from 3.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.39. About 68,643 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 10/04/2018 – Radware Receives Multi Million Dollar Deal From a Leading Cloud Provider; 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch; 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs; 16/04/2018 – Radware Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 5C; 03/05/2018 – RADWARE LTD RDWR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership holds 11,763 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Llc holds 1.06% or 881,727 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Com owns 0.09% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 28,957 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com owns 2.41M shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 237,491 shares. Daiwa Group Inc reported 67,208 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation reported 0.31% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hallmark Cap Management Inc owns 198,995 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sheets Smith Wealth accumulated 0.04% or 3,805 shares. Insight 2811 holds 7,583 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 683,409 shares. Broadview Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,780 shares. E&G L P, a Texas-based fund reported 5,071 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of stock. 3,410 shares valued at $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 630,300 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $158.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.28 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).