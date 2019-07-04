Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Upped Stake; Alkeon Capital Management Lifted Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Stake

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 19.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 162,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 996,388 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.95 million, up from 833,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 4.04M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 125.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 470,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 843,950 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.30M, up from 373,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.6. About 104,742 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 18.82% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.39% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 10/04/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 22/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [ERRATA] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-22; 01/05/2018 – ACCELERON GETS FDA FAST TRACK FOR ACE-083 IN FSHD; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru Incorporated reported 4.01M shares. 124,486 were accumulated by Alps Advsr. The Switzerland-based Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Granahan Investment Mgmt Incorporated Ma has invested 0.55% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). 12,498 were accumulated by Jasper Ridge Partners L P. Prudential Finance invested in 0% or 4,610 shares. Fincl Counselors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Hudson Bay Management Limited Partnership reported 185,000 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 31,167 shares. Foresite Cap Mgmt Ii Limited Liability Company holds 3.97% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) or 188,602 shares. Geller Advisors Ltd owns 18,750 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. 32,742 are owned by Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 31,452 shares. Pnc Ser invested 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 37,479 shares to 331,211 shares, valued at $55.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 635,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.69M shares, and cut its stake in Roku Inc (Call).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $30.56 million activity. 706,206 shares were bought by CELGENE CORP /DE/, worth $30.37 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1,487 shares. 101.20 million are held by Vanguard Group Incorporated. Edge Wealth Management Limited Co invested in 91,286 shares. Heartland Advsrs Inc accumulated 182,246 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Moreover, Paradigm Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 1.24% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Seabridge Inv Advisors Limited Co reported 200 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) has 0.13% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Selway Asset reported 2.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Washington Trust Co stated it has 199,974 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Broderick Brian C stated it has 63,672 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Management Ltd holds 50,301 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4,997 shares. Assetmark Incorporated has 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.41% or 12,103 shares. Salem Inv Counselors has 1.25% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 74,100 shares to 485,400 shares, valued at $37.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 229,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 998,340 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).