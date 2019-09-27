Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Dsc Advisors LP Has Boosted Stake by $528,336 as Shares Declined; Golden Gate Private Equity Decreased Stake in Armstrong World Industries (AWI) by $882,700

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, down from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $96.24. About 194,348 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 9,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 192,571 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.49 million, up from 182,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.59. About 7.37 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $301.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 79,100 shares to 419,100 shares, valued at $6.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 7,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.27M for 18.51 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

