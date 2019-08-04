Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Davidson D A & Company Has Cut Holding; Radian Group (RDN) Shareholder Bruni J V & Company Lifted Stake

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 31,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.82M, up from 2.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.53. About 1.53M shares traded or 10.50% up from the average. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 07/05/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – PRICING UPDATES WILL BE EFFECTIVE FOR ALL Ml APPLICATIONS RECEIVED ON, OR AFTER, MONDAY, JUNE 4, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Radian to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Rev $291.6M; 24/05/2018 – Radian CEO to Participate at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 07/03/2018 Radian Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – NO OTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE ANNOUNCED; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for MI Business; 25/05/2018 – Radian Presenting at Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC SAYS BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $14.16, AN INCREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO $13.90 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 22,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 304,527 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, down from 327,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.45M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold RDN shares while 77 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 187.75 million shares or 1.44% less from 190.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 319,933 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation reported 5.12 million shares. Cap Investors invested in 2.07M shares. Cornercap Counsel Incorporated owns 62,065 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated owns 130,597 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 881,856 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bowling Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Landscape Management Limited Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 19,716 shares. Hillsdale Inv Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 138,230 shares. Hsbc Plc stated it has 119,305 shares. Boston Prtn reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Amp Capital invested 0% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Salem Counselors holds 0% or 725 shares in its portfolio. 73,307 are owned by Investec Asset North America.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 5,119 shares to 23,364 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 9,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,127 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited owns 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,187 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.19% or 23,814 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Invest Il holds 1.43% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 226,578 shares. Veritas Asset Management Llp invested in 12.18M shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 806,404 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Kelly Lawrence W & Ca reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Stoneridge Inv Limited Liability Com has 2.12% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 133,590 shares. Sol Mngmt has 0.31% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kcm Inv Llc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 78,972 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sequoia Fin Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,681 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.79% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.54% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 683,409 shares. Caprock Group Inc holds 21,382 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Korea Invest reported 0.31% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 0.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.21B for 8.19 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.94% EPS growth.

