Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Buckhead Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Cardinal Capital Management Increases Holding in Suncor Energy (SU)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 18,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.51 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.56. About 2.63M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 49.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 46,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 138,793 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, up from 92,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $64. About 6.55 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,990 shares to 100,181 shares, valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,204 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mrj Cap Incorporated accumulated 0.97% or 30,100 shares. Strategic Advisors Llc stated it has 13,964 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn holds 1,375 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested 0.19% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Taylor Asset Mgmt has 0.17% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Twin Tree Lp has 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Stelac Advisory Services Limited Liability Company reported 1,868 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.05% stake. Illinois-based Savant Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Birch Hill Inv Advsr Llc has invested 1.82% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wellington Shields & Ltd owns 29,300 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 24,975 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Co owns 11,877 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 56,709 shares. Credit Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 7,500 shares or 0.43% of the stock.

