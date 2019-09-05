Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Alta Capital Management Boosted Holding by $1.93 Million as Share Price Declined; As Dominion Energy (D) Valuation Declined, Electron Capital Partners Has Increased Holding by $61.38 Million

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 224.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 807,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.52 million, up from 360,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $77.42. About 3.19 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 36,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 642,549 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.65 million, up from 606,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $62.76. About 7.29 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Credit Capital Invests Lc has 0.43% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Flippin Bruce And Porter invested in 1.54% or 159,384 shares. Northeast Invest Mgmt has 276,070 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated holds 3.41 million shares. Caprock Inc invested in 0.22% or 21,382 shares. 44,189 were reported by Rbf Limited. Broadview Advisors Llc holds 0.1% or 6,780 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.23% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 366,933 shares. Montecito Bankshares holds 0.22% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 13,177 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tekla Mngmt Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 506,364 shares. 60,860 are held by Paradigm Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Malaga Cove Lc holds 9,269 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Sterneck Ltd Liability Com holds 0.26% or 5,504 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 24,694 shares to 188,215 shares, valued at $33.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 12,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 931,501 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $633,621 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. 1,900 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $101,821 on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares were bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

