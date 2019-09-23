CVS Health Corporation (CVS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Magellan Health Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

As Health Care Plans companies, CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) and Magellan Health Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVS Health Corporation 56 0.37 N/A -0.53 0.00 Magellan Health Inc. 67 0.21 N/A 0.49 143.26

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVS Health Corporation 0.00% -0.4% -0.1% Magellan Health Inc. 0.00% 1% 0.4%

Volatility and Risk

CVS Health Corporation has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Magellan Health Inc. on the other hand, has 0.54 beta which makes it 46.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

CVS Health Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Magellan Health Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Magellan Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CVS Health Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CVS Health Corporation and Magellan Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CVS Health Corporation 0 0 6 3.00 Magellan Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CVS Health Corporation’s upside potential is 14.31% at a $73.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CVS Health Corporation and Magellan Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.7% and 0%. Insiders held 0.1% of CVS Health Corporation shares. Competitively, Magellan Health Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CVS Health Corporation -0.21% 1.71% -2.55% -15.3% -17.14% -14.73% Magellan Health Inc. 4.83% -4.39% 1.68% 6.74% -2.31% 23.64%

For the past year CVS Health Corporation has -14.73% weaker performance while Magellan Health Inc. has 23.64% stronger performance.

Summary

Magellan Health Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors CVS Health Corporation.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services. This segment serves employers, insurance companies, unions, government employee groups, health plans, Medicare Part D plans, managed Medicaid plans, plans offered on public and private exchanges, other sponsors of health benefit plans, and individuals under the CVS Caremark Pharmacy Services, Caremark, CVS Caremark, CarePlus CVS Pharmacy, CVS Specialty, Accordant, SilverScript, NovoLogix, Coram, Navarro Health Services, and ACS Pharmacy names. As of December 31, 2016, it had 23 retail specialty pharmacy stores, 13 specialty mail order pharmacies and 4 mail order dispensing pharmacies, and 84 branches for infusion and enteral services. The Retail/LTC segment sells prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, beauty products and cosmetics, personal care products, convenience foods, seasonal merchandise, and greeting cards, as well as offers photo finishing services. It has 9,709 retail stores in 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Brazil primarily under the CVS Pharmacy, CVS, CVS Pharmacy y mÃ¡s, Longs Drugs, Navarro Discount Pharmacy, and Drogaria Onofre names; online retail pharmacy Websites; and 38 onsite pharmacy stores, long-term care pharmacy operations, and retail health care clinics. The company was formerly known as CVS Caremark Corporation and changed its name to CVS Health Corporation in September 2014. CVS Health Corporation was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.