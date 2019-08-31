CVS Health Corporation (CVS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Health Insurance Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ)

Since CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) and Health Insurance Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) are part of the Health Care Plans industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVS Health Corporation 56 0.35 N/A -0.53 0.00 Health Insurance Innovations Inc. 27 0.73 N/A 0.76 29.05

Demonstrates CVS Health Corporation and Health Insurance Innovations Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVS Health Corporation 0.00% -0.4% -0.1% Health Insurance Innovations Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 3.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.89 beta means CVS Health Corporation’s volatility is 11.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Health Insurance Innovations Inc. has a 1.23 beta which is 23.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for CVS Health Corporation and Health Insurance Innovations Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CVS Health Corporation 0 0 9 3.00 Health Insurance Innovations Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

CVS Health Corporation has a 22.01% upside potential and an average target price of $74.33. Competitively Health Insurance Innovations Inc. has an average target price of $65.8, with potential upside of 258.78%. The data provided earlier shows that Health Insurance Innovations Inc. appears more favorable than CVS Health Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.7% of CVS Health Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Health Insurance Innovations Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of CVS Health Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Health Insurance Innovations Inc. has 7.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CVS Health Corporation -0.21% 1.71% -2.55% -15.3% -17.14% -14.73% Health Insurance Innovations Inc. 4.07% -16.7% 0.5% -41.61% -31.71% -17.73%

For the past year CVS Health Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Health Insurance Innovations Inc.

Summary

Health Insurance Innovations Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors CVS Health Corporation.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services. This segment serves employers, insurance companies, unions, government employee groups, health plans, Medicare Part D plans, managed Medicaid plans, plans offered on public and private exchanges, other sponsors of health benefit plans, and individuals under the CVS Caremark Pharmacy Services, Caremark, CVS Caremark, CarePlus CVS Pharmacy, CVS Specialty, Accordant, SilverScript, NovoLogix, Coram, Navarro Health Services, and ACS Pharmacy names. As of December 31, 2016, it had 23 retail specialty pharmacy stores, 13 specialty mail order pharmacies and 4 mail order dispensing pharmacies, and 84 branches for infusion and enteral services. The Retail/LTC segment sells prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, beauty products and cosmetics, personal care products, convenience foods, seasonal merchandise, and greeting cards, as well as offers photo finishing services. It has 9,709 retail stores in 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Brazil primarily under the CVS Pharmacy, CVS, CVS Pharmacy y mÃ¡s, Longs Drugs, Navarro Discount Pharmacy, and Drogaria Onofre names; online retail pharmacy Websites; and 38 onsite pharmacy stores, long-term care pharmacy operations, and retail health care clinics. The company was formerly known as CVS Caremark Corporation and changed its name to CVS Health Corporation in September 2014. CVS Health Corporation was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer, distributor, and administrator of cloud-based individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. The company offers short-term medical plans that cover individuals for up to 364 days with various deductible and copay levels; hospital indemnity plans, which provide daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products comprising pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, and cancer/critical illness plans, as well as deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies. It designs and structures individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products on behalf of insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and market them to individuals through a network of distributors. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.