CVS Health Corporation (CVS) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) is a company in the Health Care Plans industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of CVS Health Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.10% of all Health Care Plans’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand CVS Health Corporation has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 1.58% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has CVS Health Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVS Health Corporation 0.00% -0.40% -0.10% Industry Average 1.79% 16.56% 4.87%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares CVS Health Corporation and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CVS Health Corporation N/A 56 0.00 Industry Average 1.58B 88.18B 33.95

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for CVS Health Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CVS Health Corporation 0 2 15 2.88 Industry Average 0.00 1.29 5.30 2.79

$76.17 is the consensus target price of CVS Health Corporation, with a potential upside of 26.47%. As a group, Health Care Plans companies have a potential upside of 19.43%. With higher probable upside potential for CVS Health Corporation’s peers, research analysts think CVS Health Corporation is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CVS Health Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CVS Health Corporation -0.21% 1.71% -2.55% -15.3% -17.14% -14.73% Industry Average 4.59% 4.70% 7.74% 5.44% 20.44% 15.06%

For the past year CVS Health Corporation had bearish trend while CVS Health Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

CVS Health Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, CVS Health Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 1.32 and has 1.24 Quick Ratio. CVS Health Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CVS Health Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

CVS Health Corporation is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.89. Competitively, CVS Health Corporation’s peers’ beta is 0.85 which is 15.20% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CVS Health Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CVS Health Corporation’s peers beat CVS Health Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services. This segment serves employers, insurance companies, unions, government employee groups, health plans, Medicare Part D plans, managed Medicaid plans, plans offered on public and private exchanges, other sponsors of health benefit plans, and individuals under the CVS Caremark Pharmacy Services, Caremark, CVS Caremark, CarePlus CVS Pharmacy, CVS Specialty, Accordant, SilverScript, NovoLogix, Coram, Navarro Health Services, and ACS Pharmacy names. As of December 31, 2016, it had 23 retail specialty pharmacy stores, 13 specialty mail order pharmacies and 4 mail order dispensing pharmacies, and 84 branches for infusion and enteral services. The Retail/LTC segment sells prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, beauty products and cosmetics, personal care products, convenience foods, seasonal merchandise, and greeting cards, as well as offers photo finishing services. It has 9,709 retail stores in 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Brazil primarily under the CVS Pharmacy, CVS, CVS Pharmacy y mÃ¡s, Longs Drugs, Navarro Discount Pharmacy, and Drogaria Onofre names; online retail pharmacy Websites; and 38 onsite pharmacy stores, long-term care pharmacy operations, and retail health care clinics. The company was formerly known as CVS Caremark Corporation and changed its name to CVS Health Corporation in September 2014. CVS Health Corporation was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.