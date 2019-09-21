Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Shareholder Mai Wealth Advisors Has Raised Its Stake by $2.15 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Lyons Wealth Management Lowered Its Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $4.78 Million as Stock Value Rose

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 61.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 46,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 29,190 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01 million, down from 75,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 5.27M shares traded or 57.15% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO; 07/05/2018 – lnflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 26/03/2018 – MOST KWAI CHUNG UPS HK RETAIL ALLOCATION BY 27M TO 33.75M SHRS; 26/04/2018 – UPS Executives Look to Accelerate ‘Transformation’

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 39,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 146,953 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.01M, up from 107,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 6.96 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.72 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0.24% or 886,338 shares. 6,513 are held by Shufro Rose Ltd Liability. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.51% or 941,891 shares in its portfolio. Stearns Finance Ser Group Incorporated has 0.19% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 10,192 shares. 29 are owned by Permanens Cap Limited Partnership. First Advisors LP holds 0.22% or 1.13 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.08% or 126,688 shares. Factory Mutual Ins Com stated it has 455,700 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel, a Michigan-based fund reported 214,500 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 3.56M shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Ltd Company has 194,921 shares. 4.53M are owned by Bill Melinda Gates Foundation Trust. 119,960 are held by Davidson Investment. Ledyard Bank & Trust holds 3,677 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Hawaiian Retail Bank has 0.05% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Systems has 1.93 million shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Natixis LP accumulated 354,636 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 0.29% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 12,000 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 0.86% or 102,703 shares. Focused Wealth reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Smith Moore & invested 0.17% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ftb Advisors Incorporated reported 12,045 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Walter And Keenan Fin Consulting Co Mi Adv reported 26,350 shares. Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.16% or 48,509 shares. Whitnell And reported 51,545 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Com has 0.16% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Credit Suisse Ag owns 2.06M shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Northeast Fincl Consultants invested in 4,666 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.26% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 498,309 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors owns 33,523 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emerg Mkts Indx F (EEM) by 7,572 shares to 186,377 shares, valued at $8.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,436 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Index (AMJ).

