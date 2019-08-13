Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Shareholder Highstreet Asset Management Decreased Its Stake; State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Increased Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $220.22 Million as Stock Value Rose

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 1.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 10.01 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 billion, up from 8.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $948.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.70% or $9.42 during the last trading session, reaching $209.9. About 37.45M shares traded or 38.70% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Rumor: Apple may Drop the OLED iPhone Notch in 2019; 06/04/2018 – The machine learning ace tasked with polishing the Apple; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for a $1 billion data center in Ireland; 01/05/2018 – APPLE IPAD GROWTH STRONG IN EUROPE, ASIA; GAINED MARKETSHARE; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES ‘SCHOOLWORK’ IPAD APP FOR SCHOOLS; 05/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market, and it’s not technology:; 26/03/2018 – DSS Wins Appeal; Federal Circuit Reverses PTAB Ruling Finding Patent Claims lnvalid Allowing DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 14/03/2018 – GOOG, AAPL: “I am going to summon Google and Apple to the Paris Commercial Court.” @BrunoLeMaire #RTLMatin – ! $GOOG $AAPL; 12/04/2018 – Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Will Impact Future Vehicle Purchase Decision, Finds Strategy Analytics

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 28.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 8,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 21,655 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 30,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $59.94. About 5.29 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 250,056 shares to 736,354 shares, valued at $34.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. by 10,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. 3,410 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $198,769. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J.