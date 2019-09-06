Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Increased Stake; As Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Lincoln National Increased Holding

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 11.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 26,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 258,450 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.94 million, up from 232,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $62.47. About 1.92 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 65.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 7,622 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 4,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $370.52. About 141,288 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises Dividend to $1.20; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Sees FY EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Net $739M; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.45 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Northrop Grumman ‘A-2’ Short-Term Rating; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 EPS $15.00-$15.25

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bright Rock Mngmt Limited Company reported 1.93% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moors And Cabot Inc holds 0.72% or 203,414 shares in its portfolio. Redwood Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 252,284 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 56,709 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Commerce Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Punch & Assocs Investment Management reported 58,184 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 143,539 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. First Republic Inv holds 1.26 million shares. 558,429 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Palouse Cap Mngmt reported 82,495 shares. Coho Prtnrs owns 2.71M shares. Sky Inv Grp Inc Ltd owns 10,571 shares. Essex Fincl Ser Inc accumulated 32,938 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares has invested 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $999.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,247 shares to 377,235 shares, valued at $20.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,702 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $633,621 activity. On Monday, March 11 BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 10,000 shares. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016.

