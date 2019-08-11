Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Shareholder Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Raised Stake by $1.23 Million; Rock Point Advisors Holds Position in Centurylink (CTL)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 62.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 23,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 60,450 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 37,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.69 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink (CTL) by 74.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 427,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 997,121 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, up from 570,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 12.82M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg National Bancorp reported 15,495 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Services holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1,952 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Natixis Advsrs LP reported 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Barnett & reported 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bell Bank & Trust stated it has 97,316 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 0.07% stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 5.21 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.07% or 15.27M shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust owns 1,110 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dynamic Capital Mgmt holds 0.81% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 18,803 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter reported 478,935 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0% or 135,147 shares. Gradient Invs Limited stated it has 2,753 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.13% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $212.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs (ZMH) by 26,066 shares to 27,121 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 1,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,441 shares, and cut its stake in Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. STOREY JEFFREY K had bought 83,000 shares worth $991,261 on Wednesday, March 6. The insider Chilton Kevin P. bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608. $109,192 worth of stock was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. CLONTZ STEVEN T had bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250 on Friday, May 10. Shares for $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Company invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 4,997 shares. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.5% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 50,415 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 0.2% or 24.62 million shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 0% stake. Finemark Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 149,192 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 26 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.17% or 309,067 shares. St James Inv Limited Liability Company owns 681,349 shares or 3.37% of their US portfolio. Huntington Comml Bank holds 0.09% or 97,019 shares in its portfolio. Counselors has invested 0.12% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 5.93M shares. Moreover, Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0.87% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 24,568 shares.