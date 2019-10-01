Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Position Maintained by Sol Capital Management Co; Tableau Software (DATA) Holder Federated Investors Lowered Holding by $2.24 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Sol Capital Management Co increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 31.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co bought 6,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 27,233 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 20,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $63.07. About 6.37M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 87.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 13,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 1,949 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $324,000, down from 15,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 18,871 shares to 493,559 shares, valued at $83.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Oilfield Svcs Inc by 56,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 29-Oct. 5): Conference Presentations, IPOs Hit Top Gear – Yahoo Finance” on September 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins: Leading Power And Dividend Growth Generator – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Iron Mountain: Maintaining A Strong Buy – Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To Lazard Ltd’s (NYSE:LAZ) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Sol Capital Management Co, which manages about $1.79 billion and $367.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Index Etf (EWZ) by 8,300 shares to 91,975 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Pr (XOP) by 42,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,787 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

