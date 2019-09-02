Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Holder Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Raised Position; Psagot Investment House LTD Lifted Its Autozone (AZO) Position by $750,592

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 733 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 2,780 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 2,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $12.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1101.69. About 298,345 shares traded or 22.30% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 62.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 23,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 60,450 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 37,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd reported 10.57 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Cohen Klingenstein reported 0.31% stake. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp holds 6,754 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.17% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Dallas Secs invested in 0.64% or 16,575 shares. First Washington holds 400 shares. Middleton Communication Ma reported 0.36% stake. Amer National Registered Advisor accumulated 0.33% or 11,039 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gp owns 4,768 shares. Moreover, Patten Patten Tn has 0.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 9,955 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 9,971 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Highland Capital Management Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 1.31M are owned by National Pension Ser. 8,460 are held by Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Lc. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested 0.17% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. On Friday, March 8 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Tot(Bond) (BOND) by 20,240 shares to 1,959 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Compan(Tjx) (NYSE:TJX) by 6,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,020 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare (Wcg) (NYSE:WCG).