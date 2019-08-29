Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Holder Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Raised Holding by $1.23 Million as Market Value Declined; Alethea Capital Management Decreased Its Amgen (AMGN) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 62.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 23,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 60,450 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 37,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 3.20M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 39.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 1,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2,600 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $494,000, down from 4,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $207.02. About 1.22M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha® (evolocumab) Prevents Heart Attacks And Strokes; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 18/05/2018 – Prolia (denosumab; Amgen/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Romiplostim; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Virtu Fin Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Oak Associate Limited Oh has 0.11% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 34,826 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 30,827 shares. Moreover, First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Westover Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 6,656 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa has invested 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Canal Commerce holds 2.75% or 150,000 shares in its portfolio. Choate Invest Advisors has 0.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fort Washington Advisors Inc Oh has 96,159 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Covington Capital Mngmt invested 0.17% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Llc has 227,638 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Harris LP invested in 1.22% or 12.33M shares. Independent Investors holds 18,370 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt stated it has 3,904 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. $531,800 worth of stock was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Council holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 56,091 shares. Cibc Bankshares Usa, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,176 shares. Tower Bridge holds 7,026 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 39,038 were accumulated by Gam Ag. Stephens Ar reported 0.15% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Kidder Stephen W stated it has 1,615 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Campbell Newman Asset Management holds 60,355 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Liability accumulated 2,844 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 0% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 31,596 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research stated it has 0.5% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Royal London Asset Limited holds 0% or 250,821 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.22% or 232,040 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 9,350 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri accumulated 8,843 shares. Pzena Inv Limited Com reported 950,019 shares stake.