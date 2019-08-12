Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Holder Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Boosted Its Position by $1.23 Million as Shares Declined; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Increases Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 62.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 23,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 60,450 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 37,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $58.73. About 5.16M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 17.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 97,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 643,627 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.92M, up from 546,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $114.88. About 1.58M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–LIBERT UPS SERVICE/BASE YEAR/C85158 – 36C24718Q0408; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups 1, Lwrs 1 Rtg On CSFB MH Ps-Thrgh Crts Ser 2002-MH3; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Pittsburgh Reassess Dist 2011-01, CA Rtg To ‘AA’; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 15/05/2018 – Marken Announces Expansion Of Cryogenic Services; 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of UPS, FedEx, and Expeditors International Fell Double Digits in May – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “21 Air Authorized For U.S.-Mexico Loop – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Biopharma Tie-Ups and Quebecois Weed Woes – The Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Clicks-to-Bricks, Experiences, and Pop-ups: Transforming Doomed Shopping Centers into High-Traffic Hubs – Forbes” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Chipotle Mexican Grill, UPS, and Snap Jumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.08% or 1.10M shares. 1,080 were reported by Psagot Investment House. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 102,544 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc stated it has 498,469 shares. Brinker Cap has invested 0.25% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ing Groep Nv invested in 4,887 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Assets Investment Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.18% or 10,000 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.12% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.99 million shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 17,655 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel has 12,697 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 28,220 are held by South State Corp. Charles Schwab owns 5.06 million shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Aviva Public holds 0.2% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 261,327 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 55.41 million shares stake.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 62,784 shares to 698,791 shares, valued at $74.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 405,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Aviance Partners Limited Liability has invested 0.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Dumont And Blake Invest Advisors Limited Liability reported 16,627 shares. Halsey Inc Ct holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3,725 shares. Beacon Group Inc holds 174,717 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Credit Cap Llc accumulated 7,500 shares. Atlantic Union Bank & Trust has 4,293 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.22% or 252,338 shares. Prudential Financial reported 4.24 million shares. Moreover, Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.25% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Allied Advisory stated it has 53,111 shares. Stevens Management Limited Partnership reported 212,461 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Da Davidson & owns 304,527 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 9,761 shares in its portfolio. 13,581 are owned by Lincoln National. Rnc Llc has invested 2.95% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS’s Amazon-like membership goes nationwide – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dialysis services providers down on study of CVS Health home dialysis device – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Health Corp.: How Unfair – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Rock-Solid Reasons Why CVS Health Is the Best Pharmacy Stock on the Market – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016.