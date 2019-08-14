Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (CVS) Shareholder Curbstone Financial Management Upped Its Position; Archford Capital Strategies Has Upped Stake in Apple Com (AAPL) by $512,946

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (CVS) by 75.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 10,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 24,840 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 14,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $58.9. About 7.24 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 2,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 24,252 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 21,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $920.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $203.72. About 27.06 million shares traded or 2.08% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/04/2018 – According to information viewed by Bloomberg News, Aramco earned $33.8 billion in the second quarter of 2017, topping Apple’s income in the same period; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD SUPPORTS APPLE PENCIL STYLUS; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buildout of retail accounts throughout Florida; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS; 03/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS ADVANCED PROTECTION NOW SUPPORTS APPLE’S NATIVE APPLICATIONS ON IOS DEVICES, INCLUDING APPLE MAIL, CALENDAR, AND CONTACTS – BLOG; 24/05/2018 – Taipei Times: Apple tests self-driving vans internally; 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported; 14/03/2018 – French 2017 deficit to be in 2.7-2.8 pct range – Le Maire; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Jana hired staff for new socially responsible fund; 07/05/2018 – APPLE – ON APRIL 30, COURT ENTERED ORDER FOR PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT OF IN RE APPLE INC E-BOOK DERIVATIVE LITIGATION CASE NO. 1-14-CV-269543

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Options Bull Places 7-Figure Bet Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Cash Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Notes – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Rite Aid vs. CVS Health – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: TLT, WW, CVS, NVTA, MU – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,769 are owned by Murphy Cap Incorporated. Caprock Inc reported 0.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Missouri-based Atwood Palmer Inc has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 252,284 were accumulated by Redwood Cap Mgmt Lc. Bokf Na owns 0.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 64,023 shares. 101,316 are owned by Webster Savings Bank N A. Optimum Advsrs holds 0.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6,222 shares. Security Natl Com reported 33,563 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Us Financial Bank De holds 932,002 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset owns 3,982 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd stated it has 881,727 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 2.09 million shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial Associates stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Westwood Il holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4,100 shares. Amer Assets Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 35,000 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. 4,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $233,080 on Friday, March 1. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $367.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 310 shares to 2,786 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard St Corp Bond Etf (Vcs (VCSH) by 25,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,088 shares, and cut its stake in The Trading Desk Inc (Ttd).

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45 million and $271.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund (VFH) by 6,781 shares to 44,126 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 25,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,092 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund (VGT).