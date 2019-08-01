Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (CVS) Shareholder Curbstone Financial Management Lifted Its Holding; Amalgamated Bank Increased Its Pepsico (PEP) Position by $611,342 as Market Valuation Rose

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 5,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 209,988 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.73M, up from 204,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $127.81. About 5.16M shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (CVS) by 75.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 10,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 24,840 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 14,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $55.87. About 8.21 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 30,827 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 3.41 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 3,740 are owned by Guardian Life Of America. Bollard Group Ltd Company owns 18,515 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Trust Commerce Of Vermont stated it has 0.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 149,829 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Gibraltar Cap Management accumulated 62,144 shares. Violich owns 223,975 shares for 3.06% of their portfolio. Parus Fin (Uk) reported 397,430 shares stake. Hussman Strategic has 35,800 shares. 56,271 are owned by Dowling Yahnke Lc. Lesa Sroufe & invested 0.56% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Voya Ltd Liability Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 598,047 shares. Credit Capital Invs Limited Liability holds 0.43% or 7,500 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 50,415 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Shares for $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $367.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate Corp Bon (VCIT) by 30,670 shares to 134,472 shares, valued at $11.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard St Corp Bond Etf (Vcs (VCSH) by 25,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,088 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Us Preferred Stock (PFF).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Co has invested 0.1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Live Your Vision Limited Liability Company holds 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 110 shares. Dakota Wealth accumulated 5,794 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 1.59% or 1.31M shares in its portfolio. Inv House Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 54,945 shares. Davidson Advsr owns 170,778 shares or 2.19% of their US portfolio. Financial Counselors invested in 266,254 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv, New York-based fund reported 90 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 11,859 shares in its portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Liability Co reported 18.62 million shares. Hirtle Callaghan & Company Ltd Llc holds 41 shares or 0% of its portfolio. West Coast Lc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 9,947 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt reported 3,958 shares. The Texas-based Hilltop Hldg has invested 0.38% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Permanens Cap Lp invested in 44 shares or 0% of the stock.