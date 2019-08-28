Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (CVS) Position Has Boosted by Curbstone Financial Management Corp; Savant Capital Maintains Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD)

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 22,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $216.05. About 1.93 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR TAX RATE 25%-27%; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW STRATEGY IS WORKING GLOBALLY ACROSS BUSINESS; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030; 01/05/2018 – Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald’s General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller Abo; 30/04/2018 – Revamped menu helps lift McDonald’s sales; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $2.4B; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s of North Texas Offers Students And Teachers Free Breakfast April 10; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: 1Q U.S. Comps Up on Growth in Average Check Resulting From Menu Price Increases, Product Mix Shifts

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (CVS) by 75.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 10,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 24,840 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 14,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $59.19. About 7.32 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited holds 68,314 shares or 6.17% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.31% or 7,451 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo has 0.46% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Bragg Advisors stated it has 63,274 shares. Moreover, Nbw Capital Lc has 1.16% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Chevy Chase Tru Inc holds 670,612 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Kings Point Mngmt owns 21,085 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 3.20M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Calamos Ltd has 0.71% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 602,566 shares. 2,700 are owned by Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd. Psagot House Ltd holds 0.14% or 17,527 shares. Profund Advisors Lc holds 28,432 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Oh invested 0.66% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 9,450 were accumulated by Fosun Limited. Reilly Fincl Advsr Lc holds 0.04% or 1,452 shares.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $532.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 13,364 shares to 13,390 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 38,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,458 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. 9,600 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich & Berg holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 30,376 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.22% or 49,708 shares. Court Place Limited Liability Company invested in 0.53% or 24,553 shares. Quantitative Invest Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Sfe Investment Counsel has 0.18% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). M&R Capital Management Incorporated holds 1.59% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 130,126 shares. Salem Cap Mgmt reported 7,045 shares. Moreover, Eagle Asset Incorporated has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 24,975 shares. Bragg Fin Advsr has 11,374 shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.32% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 24,191 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs stated it has 22,405 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0.38% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sky Invest Grp Incorporated holds 0.21% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 10,571 shares. Weatherly Asset Management LP holds 0.34% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 31,087 shares. Retail Bank Of Stockton invested in 0.48% or 17,390 shares.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $367.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (NYSE:IBM) by 2,982 shares to 6,534 shares, valued at $922,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,620 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard St Corp Bond Etf (Vcs (VCSH).