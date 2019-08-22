Cvs Health Com (CVS) Valuation Declined While Endurance Wealth Management Upped by $938,153 Its Stake; As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Market Valuation Rose, Wedgewood Partners Lowered Its Holding

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 160,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 660,819 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.43M, down from 821,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $5.12 during the last trading session, reaching $216.67. About 2.60 million shares traded or 103.41% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 29.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 17,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 76,728 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 59,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $62.05. About 5.83M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 6,100 shares to 121,829 shares, valued at $12.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 1 (CSJ) by 16,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,195 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. 2,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $105,600 on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37,009 shares to 657,830 shares, valued at $57.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $259.49 million for 44.04 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.