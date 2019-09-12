Cvs Health Com (CVS) Stake Held by Waters Parkerson & Company; Capitala Fin (CPTA) Shareholder Punch & Associates Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Were Volatile

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Capitala Fin Corp (CPTA) by 39.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 153,735 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 232,310 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20 million, down from 386,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Capitala Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.16. About 68,554 shares traded. Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CPTA News: 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Raises $1.0B of New Permanent Cap for New Venture, Capitala Specialty Lending Corp; 03/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 B of New Permanent Cap for New Senior Debt Focus; 07/05/2018 – CAPITALA FINANCE CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $13.66 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.91 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 Billion of New Permanent Capital for New Senior Debt Focus; 25/04/2018 – CAPITALA GROUP REPORTS $1.0B OF NEW PERMANENT CAPITAL; 02/04/2018 Capitala Finance Corp. Announces Distributions

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 57,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 329,754 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.97 million, up from 272,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $63.88. About 6.35M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors has invested 0.99% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Waters Parkerson Llc owns 329,754 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. 46,902 are owned by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation. Hilton Management Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 200 shares. 15,217 are owned by St Johns Investment Ltd Llc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.96% stake. Asset Mgmt One holds 0.18% or 690,641 shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual Ins invested in 682,388 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prtnrs has 0.17% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 73,676 shares. Pinnacle Assoc stated it has 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fmr Lc invested in 27.53 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. 18,987 are owned by Choate Inv Advsrs. Van Eck Assoc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 148,905 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Intact Invest Management invested 0.27% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 9,022 shares to 497,525 shares, valued at $41.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 5,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 292,235 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.6 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.78 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 3 investors sold CPTA shares while 7 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.30 million shares or 3.12% more from 2.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regent Limited reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Ancora Ltd Com invested in 50,000 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 150,475 shares. Ajo Lp has 0% invested in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) for 29,478 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Bankshares Of America De reported 21,869 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd holds 0.01% or 95,655 shares. Hudock Capital Gru Llc holds 750 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 32,784 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has 0% invested in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Stephens Ar reported 59,319 shares. California-based California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Suntrust Banks Inc owns 319,216 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.25 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CPTA’s profit will be $4.03 million for 8.16 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Capitala Finance Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rignet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) by 238,300 shares to 746,560 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iec Electrs Corp New (NYSEMKT:IEC) by 64,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).