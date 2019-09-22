Cvs Health Com (CVS) Shareholder Thompson Investment Management Has Increased Position; Comcast New (CMCSA) Position Maintained by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 11,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 69,475 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94 million, up from 58,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 28.65M shares traded or 72.05% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast Netflix’s market value increased to about $150 billion today; 30/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE THIS SUNDAY: @SenRonJohnson (R-Wis.) joins @ChuckTodd on @MeetThePress #MTP; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Work to Finance All-Cash Offer, Make Key Regulatory Filings Is Well Advanced; 21/05/2018 – UK likely to clear way for Comcast to bid for Sky; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 25/04/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Starts Bidding War With 21st Century Fox for Sky; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY CONSIDERATION; 23/05/2018 – Stefan Nicola: BREAKING: #Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century #Fox; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US intends to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal – NBC News; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT $500 MILLION IN COST SYNERGIES WITH SKY DEAL

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 10,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 113,244 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.17 million, up from 102,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 10.72M shares traded or 35.18% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Healthy Dividends: CVS-Aetna Synergies Starting To Gain Traction While The Stock Begins To Climb – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation â€“ CVS – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Granite Telecommunications marks sales milestone with bonuses for 2,300 employees – Boston Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CVS, Mastercard And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 3 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $512.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Co (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,675 shares to 8,976 shares, valued at $752,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls Intl by 53,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,515 shares, and cut its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc Co (NASDAQ:EFII).

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35M and $167.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 74,480 shares to 392,260 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 8,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,966 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

