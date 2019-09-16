Cvs Health Com (CVS) Shareholder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Cut Stake; Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Boosted Diana Shipping F (DSX) Stake by $566,868

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc F (DSX) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 188,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The institutional investor held 773,625 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56 million, up from 584,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.0627 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3973. About 303,541 shares traded or 45.36% up from the average. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Charter Contract for m/v Myrto With Cargill; 30/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Salt Lake City With Cargill; 20/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Arethusa With Glencore; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping 1Q Rev $48.4M; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Ch; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for M/V San Francisco With Koch; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 17, 2018; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$21,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9, 2018; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER PACT FOR M/V SAN FRANCISCO

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation Com (CVS) by 72.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 41,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 15,686 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $855,000, down from 56,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $63.51. About 3.46 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $733.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 17,299 shares to 37,334 shares, valued at $10.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Mid Cap Etf (SCHM) by 11,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,661 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp C (NYSE:BK).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30B for 8.97 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.