Cvs Health Com (CVS) Shareholder Greatmark Investment Partners Raised Stake; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake Held by Sachem Head Capital Management Lp

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84 million, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 1.66 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 17.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 20,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,015 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44M, up from 117,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Zayo Group Sees Things Pick Up – Motley Fool” on February 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” published on November 08, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “LAWSUIT ALERT – Andrews & Springer LLC Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. – ZAYO – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Pehub.com and their article: “Colony Capital buys Digital Bridge for $325 mln – PE Hub” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo +3% after canceling Citi conference – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Thestreet.com which released: “5 Beaten-Down Stocks Worth Considering – TheStreet.com” on July 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CVS Health and the CVS Health Foundation Building Healthier Communities across the Country with Nearly $3 Million in New Grants to Free Clinics – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Worst Appears to Be Over for CVS Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “CVS Stock Bears Have Got It All Wrong – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Bed Bath & Beyond, CVS and Merck – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.