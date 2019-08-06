Cvs Health Com (CVS) Shareholder Endurance Wealth Management Has Increased Holding; Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Holding In Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Was Has Boosted

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 29.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 17,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 76,728 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 59,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 8.07 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 16.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 7,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 54,535 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.31 million, up from 46,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.81. About 1.12 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,853 shares to 66,334 shares, valued at $12.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,196 shares, and cut its stake in Flir Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. On Friday, March 8 LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 2,000 shares. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 20,304 shares to 92,921 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 27,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,038 shares, and cut its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.