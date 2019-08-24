Cvs Health Com (CVS) Shareholder Beese Fulmer Investment Management Lifted Position by $4.04 Million; Capital Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Fedex (FDX) Position by $2.74 Million; Stock Declined

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 291.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 20,346 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $151.97. About 2.78 million shares traded or 26.09% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY EXPRESS SEGMENT GAAP REV $9.37 BLN VS $8.57 BLN; 20/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS BOMBER BOMBINGS IN TEXAS ARE TERRIBLE AND CARRIED OUT BY SICK PEOPLE, CALLS FOR FINDING PERPETRATORS “AS SOON AS POSSIBLE”; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO: TARIFFS ARE COUNTER PRODUCTIVE TO ECONOMIC GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – JOHN A. SMITH NAMED FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/03/2018 – FedEx CEO Sees Trump’s Tariffs as Threat to U.S. Economic Growth; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS TRICIA GRIFFITH, PROGRESSIVE CEO, JOINS BOARD; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Place FedEx Office Locations in Walmart Stores Over Next Two Years; 20/03/2018 – Explosion at FedEx Facility in Texas Follows Bombings in Austin; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX TO RECORD ABOUT $374M NONCASH CHARGE IN 4Q

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 954.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 76,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 84,253 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 7,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94 million shares traded or 5.03% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6.88M shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Levin Strategies Limited Partnership has 6,555 shares. Forte Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company Adv has 43,007 shares. Scotia Cap reported 454,862 shares. Blue Cap accumulated 20,020 shares. First Republic Mngmt has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Clark Estates New York owns 2.89% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 345,561 shares. Kistler invested in 0.75% or 33,432 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 2.09 million shares stake. Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 19,820 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advisors Limited Com, North Carolina-based fund reported 43,052 shares. Motco holds 0.66% or 122,903 shares in its portfolio. Deltec Asset Lc invested in 130,000 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Kidder Stephen W stated it has 55,013 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28 million and $506.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com (NYSE:FRC) by 8,932 shares to 56,806 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13 billion and $272.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,798 shares to 120,075 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.