Cvs Health Com (CVS) Shareholder Beese Fulmer Investment Management Boosted Holding; Castlight Health (CSLT) Shareholder Gagnon Securities Increased Holding

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 954.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 76,262 shares as the company's stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84,253 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 7,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 5.60M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) by 40.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 796,659 shares as the company's stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.77M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40M, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Castlight Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8. About 257,328 shares traded. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 6.41% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold CSLT shares while 16 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 67.75 million shares or 6.82% more from 63.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). The Georgia-based Voya Management Limited Co has invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Gagnon Limited Liability Corp holds 2.77 million shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 53,302 shares. Principal Finance Group Inc invested in 0% or 12,766 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Virtu Fin Limited Liability Corp reported 20,453 shares stake. Selz Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 100,000 shares. Allen Ops Ltd Company reported 157,372 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Gagnon Limited has 1.91M shares. D E Shaw & Communications Inc owns 1.11M shares. Blair William & Il holds 0% or 89,925 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) for 424,783 shares. Moreover, Legal & General Gp Plc has 0% invested in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Advsr Lc holds 0.14% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 10,347 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Janney Cap Mgmt Lc reported 202,444 shares stake. 83,766 were accumulated by Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Co. 11,068 were reported by Cipher L P. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 21,402 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Harris Associate LP stated it has 1.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Whalerock Point Partners Lc stated it has 24,568 shares. 222,075 were accumulated by Freestone Cap Holdings Ltd Co. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank holds 6,754 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 91,286 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 558,429 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt reported 88,718 shares stake. Heartland Advsrs holds 0.73% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 182,246 shares. Rhenman And Ptnrs Asset Mgmt Ab accumulated 353,868 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080. 166,368 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $10.73 million were sold by MERLO LARRY J. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016.