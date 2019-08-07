Cvs Health Com (CVS) Position Upped by Thompson Investment Management Inc; Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Position in Phillips 66 (PSX) Has Trimmed by $6.31 Million

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $97.41. About 2.10 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 21.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 17,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 102,557 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, up from 84,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.21 million shares traded or 45.92% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CVS Pharmacy Expands CarePass Program Nationwide – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Right Now It Looks as If It Is Time for CVS Stock to Breakout Higher – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CVS Stock Is a Buy as It Prepares to Take on Private Insurance – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CVS CarePass: CVS Free Delivery Program Goes Nationwide – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanger Inc Com New (NYSE:HGR) by 152,388 shares to 385,009 shares, valued at $7.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,288 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Management has invested 0.12% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). National Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 20,333 shares. Cna Fincl Corp reported 43,165 shares. The Virginia-based Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Michigan-based Comerica Natl Bank has invested 0.15% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Parametric Limited Liability Com reported 4.30M shares. Benin Mngmt accumulated 10,244 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Jbf Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 26,650 shares. Boyar Asset Management has 0.45% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 11,035 shares. Altrinsic Advisors Ltd Liability has 356,541 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fagan Assoc has 0.34% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 14,731 shares. Altfest L J And reported 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Meridian Investment Counsel holds 13,260 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. 64,733 were reported by Puzo Michael J. Forte Ltd Adv holds 43,007 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. 3,410 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. 2,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shareholders Booked A 19% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Battle for Barrels of Oil Flowing From the North Intensifies – Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Storm threat closes Phillips 66 Louisiana refinery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20M and $190.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,739 shares to 64,924 shares, valued at $15.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp New F (NYSE:CCL) by 6,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.45 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 3,964 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated Ny owns 120 shares. Cushing Asset Lp holds 0.18% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 56,000 shares. Somerville Kurt F owns 0.05% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,771 shares. Moreover, Tower Capital Limited Com (Trc) has 0.07% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Todd Asset Management Llc has invested 0.88% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Strategic Services Inc reported 55,331 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Co has 420 shares. Capwealth Advisors Lc reported 2,951 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tradition Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 38,195 shares. World Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Norinchukin State Bank The reported 80,525 shares. Cypress Group Inc invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital stated it has 0.07% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Pa stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.