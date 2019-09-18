Cvs Health Com (CVS) Position Increased by Thompson Investment Management Inc; Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Stock Declined While Gagnon Advisors Raised Its Holding

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 31.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 167,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 699,871 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55M, up from 532,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $567.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 51,633 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 10,687 shares as the company's stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 113,244 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.17 million, up from 102,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $62.8. About 1.60M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Ltd Co holds 80,224 shares. Beech Hill Advsrs holds 117,937 shares or 3.37% of its portfolio. 623,867 were accumulated by Agf Investments Inc. Icm Asset Mngmt Wa holds 0.81% or 20,100 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 1,894 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 3.36M shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wagner Bowman Mgmt has 0.2% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Whitebox Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gm Advisory Grp Inc reported 4,036 shares stake. Aviance Capital, a Florida-based fund reported 12,780 shares. Woodstock reported 111,201 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt owns 0.18% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,636 shares. Brookmont Capital Mgmt stated it has 5,056 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Montecito Bankshares & Tru holds 0.21% or 12,751 shares in its portfolio. 307,862 were reported by Victory Capital Management Inc.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)