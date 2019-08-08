Cvs Health Com (CVS) Holding Maintained by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Lowered by $401,931 Its Position

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 202,248 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.60M, down from 205,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $117.21. About 476,519 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 07/05/2018 – Inflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 13/03/2018 – World Wide Technology Partners with SixThirty to Support Financial Technology Start-Ups; 06/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y– PROJECT 626-17-504 PREPARE SITE FOR NUCLEAR MEDICINE 530C/630 AND UPS; 22/05/2018 – ARTERIA SA ARRP.WA – INVESTCAMP SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 16.55 PCT FROM 11.61 PCT; 10/05/2018 – UPS – SHAREOWNERS ELECTED BOARD FOR 1-YR TERM; 13 DIRECTORS STOOD FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, AND ALL WERE ELECTED; 15/05/2018 – Marken Announces Expansion Of Cryogenic Services

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 954.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 76,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 84,253 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 7,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $59.44. About 4.13 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,562 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Interstate Natl Bank owns 5,922 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. 202,248 were accumulated by Birch Hill Invest Ltd Liability. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 9,241 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp invested in 0.01% or 10,909 shares. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo holds 0.45% or 131,741 shares. Oppenheimer holds 42,786 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Keating Invest Counselors invested 1.91% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Palisade Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.29% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cibc World Mkts, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 196,942 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Com holds 0.73% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 674,702 shares. Town And Country Bank & Trust And Tru Com Dba First Bankers Tru Com holds 5,568 shares. Usca Ria Lc reported 1.91% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Jlb Associate stated it has 13,205 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Management Limited Com reported 0.32% stake.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.81B for 14.22 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 9,112 shares were sold by Peretz Richard N., worth $1.01M on Wednesday, February 13.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 82,635 shares to 331,503 shares, valued at $24.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 8,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock. 9,600 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28M and $506.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 12,285 shares to 28,108 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt reported 8,450 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd invested 0.16% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Goelzer reported 0.46% stake. Buckhead Ltd Liability Co has 2.33% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 138,793 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 1.37 million shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt stated it has 2.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 28,894 were accumulated by First Heartland Consultants Inc. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability reported 0.69% stake. Barclays Plc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4.17M shares. American Fincl Group, Ohio-based fund reported 130,000 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc accumulated 23,247 shares. Lesa Sroufe has 12,135 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. 603 are owned by Gradient Invs Ltd Llc. Csat Advisory LP holds 0.01% or 233 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt holds 1.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 811,883 shares.