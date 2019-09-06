Cvs Health Com (CVS) Holding Has Boosted by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc; Amphenol Cl A (APH) Shareholder Greenleaf Trust Cut Its Holding

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Amphenol Corporation Cl A (APH) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 3,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 19,905 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 23,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Amphenol Corporation Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $89.31. About 702,153 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 954.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 76,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 84,253 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 7,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $62.28. About 5.77M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding Inc holds 0.1% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0.01% or 2,131 shares. Btim holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 25,650 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 5,927 shares. King Luther Mgmt Corporation owns 10,890 shares. Whittier Tru Communication Of Nevada has invested 0.17% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). The Illinois-based Front Barnett Limited Liability Company has invested 1.44% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Plante Moran Financial Ltd accumulated 452 shares. Moreover, Guardian Trust Co has 0% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 660 shares. 12,680 are held by Monetary Mgmt. Carderock Mngmt owns 65,556 shares. Penobscot Mgmt Company Inc reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Nomura stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 85,952 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $252.28M for 25.66 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 940 shares to 4,545 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr S & P Smallcap Value Index (IJS) by 5,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28 million and $506.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com (NYSE:FRC) by 8,932 shares to 56,806 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $633,621 activity. On Friday, March 8 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600. On Monday, March 11 the insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. $101,821 worth of stock was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Investments LP owns 38,160 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Prelude Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 11,900 shares. Blue Fin Inc holds 20,020 shares. Cypress Asset Tx has 19,999 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Evergreen Capital Management Llc holds 4,101 shares. Lesa Sroufe & owns 12,135 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 24,464 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Synovus Fin holds 0.16% or 185,044 shares. Pension Ser holds 1.31M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Eqis Management holds 19,979 shares. Hexavest reported 1.36M shares. Hills Bank & Trust Trust invested 0.62% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 172,254 shares. Moreover, Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.33% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). High Pointe Cap Management invested in 25,520 shares or 1.88% of the stock.