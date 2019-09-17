Cvs Health Com (CVS) Holder Vision Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $712,422 as Market Value Declined; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Share Price Declined, Harvey Investment Co Boosted Position

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 95.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 342,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 700,024 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.81M, up from 357,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.57. About 2.83M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 13,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 46,992 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56 million, down from 60,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 4.55 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 8.97 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $381.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Intermediate Term Us Tr (SCHR) by 8,423 shares to 13,385 shares, valued at $736,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Core S&P500 Etf (IVV) by 4,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid Cap Etf (IJH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Css Ltd Liability Il owns 754 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.29% or 417,000 shares in its portfolio. Verity & Verity Ltd stated it has 124,056 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Lc has 78,020 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 670,500 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 0.02% or 21,551 shares. Alta Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 653,251 shares or 1.99% of the stock. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc has 279,192 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 644,242 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Srb has invested 7.81% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability reported 188 shares. Deprince Race Zollo reported 315,962 shares. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 26,130 shares. First National has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Highland Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.62% or 152,074 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City Hldgs invested in 564 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com holds 0.16% or 2.51M shares in its portfolio. Country Club Na holds 0.09% or 23,000 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moors & Cabot Inc reported 9,388 shares stake. Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Atria Investments Ltd Com reported 170,486 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 311,392 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Ruggie reported 182 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). The Norway-based Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). London Of Virginia reported 6.78 million shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 1.20 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75 million and $593.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 6,366 shares to 66,628 shares, valued at $14.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 5,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,759 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Delawa (BRKA).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L..