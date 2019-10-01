Cvs Health Com (CVS) Holder Greatmark Investment Partners Lifted Stake by $2.48 Million as Valuation Declined; As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Courage Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $2.37 Million

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $503.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $176.44. About 5.93M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – CAIR National: #CAIR Islamophobia Watch: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google; 09/03/2018 – FACEBOOK, MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL ANNOUNCE DEAL FOR GAME STREAMS; 12/04/2018 – EU Says `Sanctions Should Be Applied’ If Facebook Broke Laws (Video); 01/05/2018 – Facebook’s CEO Risks a Night in U.K. Parliament’s Clock Tower; 05/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Says `A Few’ Advertisers Paused Spending; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Car bomb kills at least seven in Libya’s capital; 18/04/2018 – FB: Landlords Are Offering Free Rooms In Return For Gay Sex and Facebook Is Letting It Happen – Part 1 of a shocking and important @PatrickStrud investigation; 09/05/2018 – Facebook said David Marcus, the head of Messenger, is starting up a small blockchain group; 12/04/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER JOUROVA SAYS HAD CONSTRUCTIVE AND OPEN DISCUSSION WITH FACEBOOK COO SANDBERG ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 10/04/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING: #Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica privacy

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 33.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 45,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 183,905 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.02 million, up from 138,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $62.21. About 1.55M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Courage Capital Management Llc, which manages about $512.94 million and $58.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanger (NYSE:HGR) by 32,613 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $23.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.74 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

