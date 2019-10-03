Cvs Health Com (CVS) Holder Girard Partners LTD Has Boosted Stake; Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stake Maintained by American National Bank

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 15.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 7,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 51,929 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83 million, up from 44,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $61.5. About 6.40M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger

American National Bank increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) by 47.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 17,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 53,658 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.42M, up from 36,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $98.81. About 284,057 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $566.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New Com (NYSE:AMT) by 2,862 shares to 21,674 shares, valued at $4.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 3,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,089 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Svcs Ma owns 103,590 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parnassus Investments Ca holds 1.49% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 7.24 million shares. Everence Capital Mgmt stated it has 36,961 shares. Montag A & Associates Incorporated has 0.13% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Banque Pictet Cie Sa stated it has 12,342 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 800,102 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Barnett And Inc reported 77,384 shares. Hbk LP has 14,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brinker Cap, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 146,333 shares. Bessemer Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.43% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 284,147 shares. Td Asset Management has invested 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Primecap Mngmt Ca has 0.24% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5.98 million shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt holds 0.11% or 24,342 shares. Country Tru Bank has invested 1.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CVS Health Corporation (CVS), NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) & SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (SAEX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Stockholders of Class Actions – Yahoo Finance” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Rally Continues As Trade Talks Set – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,379 shares to 97,102 shares, valued at $5.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 52,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Report: TV dispute left some Austinites without way to watch KXAN – Austin Business Journal” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nexstar Media Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) CEO Perry Sook on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “A week in, AT&T, Nexstar blast each other over cancelled meeting, effort to â€˜foolâ€™ viewers – Dallas Business Journal” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Clash between AT&T and Nexstar leaves nearly 100 markets without local service – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: July 05, 2019.