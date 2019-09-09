Cvs Health Com (CVS) Holder Endurance Wealth Management Upped Position; Bunge Limited (BG) Holder Point72 Asset Management LP Has Decreased Holding by $74.67 Million as Shares Rose

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 29.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 17,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 76,728 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 59,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 7.13 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 90.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 1.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 141,516 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51M, down from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $55.8. About 659,350 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 25/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 25; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LIMITED BOOSTS QTRLY DIV ON SHRS, DECLARES DIVIDENDS ON P; 23/03/2018 – Bunge statement regarding resolution of 199a issue; 12/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 12; 15/05/2018 – Bunge files for IPO of sugar mills business in Brazil; 21/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 21; 09/05/2018 – S&P: Bunge’s Improved Operating Outlook Should Allow Credit Measures to Steadily Improve; 16/05/2018 – Bunge to sell part of its stake in Brazil’s sugar unit IPO; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT ORGANISATION, LED BY VALMOR SCHAFFER; 23/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 23

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $12.93 million activity. FRIBOURG PAUL J had bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01M on Thursday, May 23. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Tuesday, May 21. Shares for $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. 10,000 shares valued at $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “NYSE Owner to Offer Futures Paying Out in Bitcoin Next Month – Bloomberg” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Bunge’s (NYSE:BG) Share Price Down By 38%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 35,354 shares to 117,698 shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gds Hldgs Ltd by 319,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX).

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 75.79% or $1.91 from last year’s $2.52 per share. BG’s profit will be $83.52 million for 22.87 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 519,015 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 9,838 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 0.19% stake. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) stated it has 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 320,207 shares. The New York-based Estabrook Capital has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 9,556 shares. World Asset Inc invested in 11,615 shares. Mufg Americas stated it has 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Robecosam Ag reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Asset Inc reported 31,736 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks has 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 250,000 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Sarasin & Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 55,000 shares. Principal Fin Group Inc Inc holds 89,281 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “My Unpopular Opinion On CVS Health – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS Health Is A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health: Keen On The Value Proposition – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EQT, CAH and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 161,219 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Swedbank has invested 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Homrich And Berg stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Massachusetts Svcs Com Ma stated it has 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 21,952 were accumulated by City Trust Fl. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Ltd Liability, North Carolina-based fund reported 43,052 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability owns 304,679 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Assoc holds 150,114 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fiera Capital stated it has 1.10M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. The Minnesota-based Palisade Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 454,862 were accumulated by Scotia Cap. Horan Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cullinan Assocs has invested 0.34% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 16,349 shares to 107,757 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,334 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG).